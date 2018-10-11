Biggleswade FC and United through SSML Premier Division Cup

Biggleswade FC beat county rivals Crawley Green for the second time in a week on Tuesday to reach the SSML Premier Division Cup quarter-finals.

After 37 minutes FC took the lead with a well worked move on the right. Michael Simpson found Leavers with a reverse pass and he crossed for Cookman to tap home.

A minute later FC nearly doubled their lead when Leavers shot wide and Crawley replied with cross from Ingham which hit the bar.

The second half had an explosive opening. From the kick off Crawley were quickly out of the blocks as Watson set up Redmond to score a goal which was ruled out.

A minute later FC were two up. Lawrie Marsh played in his brother Alex on the left and he curled in a peach of shot into the top right corner.

Crawley got back into the game when Tom Silford on struck an amazing half volley which flew into the top left hand corner on 53 minutes.

However FC gave themselves breathing space with a third on the hour. Alex Marsh played in Cookman who was clattered by Sam Willett and the referee pointed straight to spot. Up stepped Tom Coles to send Pedrycz the wrong way.

Biggleswade United eventually saw off a struggling Wembley side 3-0 at Second Meadow on Tuesday to make the last eight too.

They dominated the first period but were unable to get on the scoresheet, so it was a relief when Hankins finally put them ahead in the second period.

David Parkinson supplied the pass on that occasion and was provider for the second, this time for McArdle. He eventually got on the scoresheet himself to wrap up the victory.

Stotfold went out 2-1 to Tring Athletic.