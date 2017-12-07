Biggleswade FC beat AFC Dunstable in Beds Senior Cup

Biggleswade FC made it three cup victories in seven days with a 5-3 win over Southern League side AFC Dunstable in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.

It follows back to back cup successes at Welwyn Garden City – the most notable being victory in the FA Vase on Saturday, which has earned them a Fourth Round tie at Hellenic League Premier Division side Thatcham Town.

The winners of the clash in Berkshire on January 6 takes £1,875 in prize money and a coveted spot in the last 16 of the national competition.

In Tuesday’s match Biggleswade pressed early on and the opening goal arrived on 19 minutes as George Riley found Tom Coles who drilled his shot into the bottom corner for his third goal since arriving from Eynesbury Rovers.

Biggleswade’s second and most spectacular goal came on 38 minutes as a clearance from the Dunstable keeper fell straight to Ryan Inskip on the half way line. Inskip, who has not been able to buy a goal of late, took one touch and hit a superb shot over the keeper taking one bounce before hitting the net.

Good passing moves nearly saw FC add a third as Lee Northfield and Pat McCafferty put shots wide before the break.

With just six minutes played in the new half Dunstable were back in it as a free kick was delivered into the Biggleswade box and, after the ball was headed against a post, they tucked away the rebound.

However any thoughts of a comeback were scuppered five minutes later as FC produced a quick devastating two goal reply. First Inskip delivered a corner to the back post where McCafferty was on hand to volley it home.

Then from the restart Adam Hunt got away down the right, cut in and picked out Northfield who added the fourth.

Dunstable scored a second 88 minutes with a finish from the edge of the box.

But on 92 minutes Tyler Ingham won a ball in midfield and fed Justin Leavers who rounded off a good performance as he slid the ball past the advancing keeper for FC’s fifth

Not finished there, with the last kick of the game Dunstable got their third with another effort from the edge of the box.

FC now have a deserved mini break with no game for 11 days, while they eagerly await the draw for the semi final with big guns Luton Town, Biggleswade Town and and Bedford Town the other sides still involved.