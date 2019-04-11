Biggleswade FC beat Tring to close in on SSML title

Ryan Inskip scored in the dying seconds to put Biggleswade FC on course for the SSML Premier Division title on Tuesday.

Inskip’s strike was the only goal of the game in a clash against fellow title hopefuls Tring Athletic in front of more than 200 spectators at the Carlsberg Stadium.

The win puts FC on top of the league table with the same amount of points as Tring in second and third placed Hadley – but with two games in hand on both, and a superior goal difference.

This was the fifth meeting between these two sides this season. All have been tense, close affairs with goals at a premium and Tuesday’s encounter was no different.

It was competitive and tight with few scoring opportunities. EDarly on Alex Marsh produced a lovely turn but his shot went well wide. Captain Tom Coles latched onto a good pass but shot over.

Perthaps the best chance fell to Tring midway through when Jon Clements was sent through but although his shot beat the keeper it hit the post.

In the second half Alex Marsh had an early shot that Connor Sansom saved easily but a minute later Connor was called upon to make a much better save after we gave the ball away in defence and allowed Alex Marsh a run on goal.

Alex Marsh was the main source of danger and his shot from the left of the area was deflected wide for a corner. As the clock ticked down the game went into Wild West mode as we went gun ho in an attempt to get that crucial winner leaving ourselves open at the back.

The deciding moment came in the 93rd minute, with the game seemingly heading towards a 0-0 result, when Connor Sansom came out to catch a long ball only to be surprised by the huge bounce that went over his outstretched hands allowing Ryan Inskip to have the easy task of slotting the ball into an empty net.

Now FC need to seal the title in their final five games. They host Wembley on Saturday and visit London Tigers on Tuesday.