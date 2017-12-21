Biggleswade FC beat Winslow to make cup semis

Biggleswade FC warmed up nicely for this weekend’s big derby with Biggleswade United with a cup victory in the mud at Winslow on Tuesday.

On a quagmire of a pitch more akin to mud wrestling it was the home side who played the conditions far better for long periods but FC won 2-1 to move into the SSML Challenge Trophy semi-finals.

The first eight minutes saw Winslow press trying to prevent FC finding any rhythm – but unfortunately for the home side the first time FC made inroads they took the lead.

Laurie Marsh found Tom Cookman on the right, he left his marker and forced the ball into the far corner from the tightest of angles.

Now settled, Biggleswade started to control the tempo although Winslow always looked dangerous as they hit a succession of testing long balls, Josh Holmes in particular having to be at his best.

Midway through the half FC should have grabbed a second as Cookman drove down the left, cut in and picked out Tom Coles who delayed his shot long enough for it to be deflected away.

However the corner led to Biggleswade’s second as Lee Northfield took the kick, Cookman flicked it on and Dave Lenton was on hand to finish it at the far post.

Alex Marsh saw another effort crowded out but it was the home side who finished the half on top.

The second half began as the first had ended with Winslow having the greater possession and good positions were twice squandered with poor final passes.

Marsh could have made the game safe but he could only put his header straight at the keeper and, on 70 minutes, the home side deservedly got back into the game. Capitalising on a misplaced pass, skipper Simon King drove forward and placed his shot beyond Dan Green.

As Winslow pushed for the equaliser FC were dangerous on the break and twice had Winslow stretched only fail with the final ball.

After a fortnight without a game this will have blown away the cobwebs as FC ready themselves for Saturday’s massive local derby in the SSML Premier against United at Second Meadow – kick off 1.30pm.