Biggleswade FC frustrated in home draw with Hadley

Biggleswade FC dropped two more SSML points on Saturday against a Hadley side who were determined not to leave Langford Road empty handed.

Things could not have started any worse for Biggleswade as, inside the first minute, a sliced clearance from Josh Holmes fell perfectly for Hadley’s Kerkstun Macpherson to fire past Dan Green for the lead.

FC looked to respond quickly as Alex Marsh saw a header saved comfortably. With Pat McCafferty driving forward it was he who saw a shot charged down while Adam Hunt put in a string of crosses that could not be directed towards goal.

The second half did see the home side playing with more purpose. Justin Leavers dragged a shot wide when well positioned and Marsh had an effort smothered by the keeper.

FC finally levelled on 70 minutes as Leavers latched onto a McCafferty pass only to be brought crashing down by the Hadley keeper – who in his frustration promptly kicked the ball out of the ground and received a double yellow card and was sent off.

Nathan George placed the ball past the replacement keeper and everything looked set for FC to go on and grab the three points.

A string of testing balls from sub Mark Franklin caused problems for Hadley but both Leavers and Ryan Inskip failed to properly test the new keeper and the match ended 1-1.