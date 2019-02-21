Biggleswade FC go into FA Vase quarter-final top of the table

Biggleswade FC warmed up for their FA Vase quarter-final in style with a 7-1 thumping of London Tigers on Saturday.

The victory – and Hadley’s draw at Potton – means they top the SSML Premier table for the first time in 2019.

This latest seven-goal salvo means they are now behind just Saffron Walden Town and Willand Rovers nationally as top scorers at Step 5 with 80 league goals in their 25 games.

Attentions now very much firmly turn back to the FA Vase in Kent on Sunday afternoon. Southern Counties East outfit Canterbury City stand between FC and a place in the last four – it’s being played at Faversham Town FC with a 3pm kick off.

Despite what in the end looks another comfortable one-sided scoreline, Tigers were in this latest meeting until seven minutes remaining and kept the hosts very much on their toes.

Adam Hunt soon found himself galloping towards the Tigers box though and it was all his invention that created the opener on five minutes. Getting his head down he surged past a couple of challenges before being upended in the area, but his pass just before hand allowed Ryan Inskip to guide home his 12th of the season from next to the penalty spot.

Justin Leavers got his name on the scoresheet with a smart close-range finish just before the half-hour mark.

Adam Hunt continued his very impressive first half weaving between two or three challenges before rolling the ball across for what looked on a plate for Leavers, but it was just too long for the big forward to prod home.

The second period was very scrappy to start with. Eze headed an early chance wide after a decent cross from Conor Inskip, whilst Tigers continued to enjoyed spells of possession without any real significant threat.

On 61 minutes FC gave themselves a proper cushion when Justin Leavers showed good composure to chest down a Ryan Inskip cross and volley home from close range to take his season’s tally to 11. That cushion didn’t last long though as Tigers pulled one back and missed a free far post header not long after.

Ryan Inskip wrapped up the points for FC seven minutes from time. Alex Marsh did well to wriggle from the close attentions of the Tigers defenders and his pull back found Michael Simpson unmarked in the penalty area. His shot was well-blocked on the line, but Inskip was on hand to pass home the follow-up.

Lawrie Marsh got in on the act on 88 minutes as the hosts added a somewhat flattering gloss to the scoreline.

As the clock ticked on to the 90th minute, both centre backs combined to add another. Substitute Nathan George picked out Benat Pena, who stooped to head home at the far post and there was still time for Alex Marsh to net his 26th goal of the season two minutes into injury-time with a mazy dribble past countless challenges before eventually passing home from close range.

After the Vase clash FC travel to Leverstock Green on Tuesday.