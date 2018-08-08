Biggleswade FC launch campaign with Wembley win

Two excellent Ryan Inskip goals either side of half-time gave Biggleswade FC a winning start to their campaign at Wembley for a second successive season.

They were pushed all the way by a lively Wembley side, who on another day could have claimed the three points themselves.

After Joe Bradbury had volleyed over the bar for FC, Wembley started to get on top and got the goal their probing deserved on 25 minutes, xxx keeping a cool head to guide past the exposed Dan Child.

A terrific diving save to his right by Child stopped Wembley from doubling their lead.

Wembley were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when Biggleswade levelled four minutes later. Quick thinking by Nathan George kept an attack alive and a diagonal sweeping pass from Joe Bradbury picked out the perfectly-timed run of Ryan Inskip, who took a great first touch before guiding the ball into the corner.

In the second half FC began to ramp up the pressure and skipper Tom Coles put ajust past the left hand post.

Play was beginning to swing from end to end in this pulsating encounter and Child was heroic for FC once more, pulling off a full stretch save to his right after a Wembley shot had taken a wicked deflection.

FC quickly managed to do what the hosts had failed to at the other end and what turned out to be the winner was a goal from the top drawer. Some superb intricate play in a tight area between Northfield and Inskip had the former bursting through a cluster of players. Marsh pulled away to the right to create the perfect angle for a through ball from Northfield and FC’s number 10 picked him out. In the midst of this, Inskip had continued his run from deep and all Marsh had to do was pick him out and he couldn’t have teed it up better, allowing Inskip to steer home first time from close range.

Biggleswade should have wrapped up victory just after the hour when they were awarded a penalty. Alex Marsh showed good close control in the area and his efforts saw him upended. However the keeper guessed correctly and saved a well-struck Nathan George spot kick.