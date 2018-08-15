Biggleswade FC secure their historic first FA Cup victory

Biggleswade FC claimed a historic first FA Cup victory on Saturday, but they made hard work of seeing off a stubborn ON Chenecks side at Langford Road.

It sets up a home game in the Preliminary Round against Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers on August 25.

Injuries forced several changes from the previous victory over Biggleswade United and it took FC a good 10 minutes before they started to get going. A marauding run through the middle by Lee Northfield released Tom Coles into some space. His shot wasn’t cleanly struck, but it still took keeper Bartosz Wiciak two attempts to smother.

Northfield continued to probe and four minutes later he did well down the right to get a cross in. The defence dealt with that, but the clearance fell invitingly for Coles who smashed a crisp volley straight at Wiciak.

Biggleswade had their best chance so far when Tom Coles crashed a volley against the left hand upright three minutes after the restart. ON Chenecks wasted arguably their best opportunity of the game when they headed over from a set-piece about six-yards out.

Just as it looked like the visitors were growing in confidence, they gifted FC the opening goal on 61 minutes. Wiciak was on a one-man mission in the first half to keep Biggleswade at bay, but his clearance from a back pass straight to Alex Marsh cruelly undid all those heroics. Marsh was in no mood to pass up the opportunity, running in on goal before coolly dinking over the onrushing keeper for his second goal in as many games.

ON Chenecks continued to have their moments and five minutes from time they wasted another gilt-edged chance as a decent ball into the box was once again diverted off target.

Skipper Tom Coles made the victory certain with a classy finish three minutes from time. The angle looked against him as he broke into some space on the right hand side of the penalty area. Alex Marsh was well-placed centrally for a cross, but Coles didn’t need him as he arrowed an excellent low drive across Wiciak and into the net.

FC travel to Cockfosters in the SSML on Saturday before welcoming Potton on Tuesday.