Biggleswade FC see defence of Senior Cup end on penalties

Rio Martucci was on target for Biggleswade FC. Stock photo by Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade FC exited the Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday night as they were beaten on penalties by hosts Crawley Green.

FC were the Senior Cup holders after winning the trophy at Kenilworth Road last season, but came unstuck from the penalty spot after a 1-1 draw.

Biggleswade started the game well and had shots from Randy Bulakio and Adam Hunt well blocked in the opening stages, while Alex Penn’s low strike was saved.

Pat McCafferty saw two efforts from corners go close, but it would be the home side who would go in front right on half-time.

Ciaran Maher swung in a corner from the right hand side which dipped in under the crossbar from where it was cleared by a defender, but after a few seconds and after protestations from the home side, the assistant referee confirmed the ball had crossed the line and the goal was given.

Temi Akinbusoye was on as a half-time sub for FC and nearly levelled when his low shot was pushed behind for a corner, then he shot just wide on the turn on 68 minutes.

But the equaliser came on 80 minutes when Rio Martucci found space on the edge of the penalty area fired a low shot into the corner of the net.

Sub Luke Oswick then blazed a good chance over the bar with seven minutes to go, as ultimately neither side was able to find a winner from open play.

So spot kicks would decide the winner and with Charlie Hayford putting his penalty over the bar with FC’s second effort, his side were always playing catch-up and Crawley Green scored all five of their kicks to progress.

FC, whose game at Kings Langley last Saturday was postponed, are again without a game this weekend but return to action with a home match against Leighton Town on Monday night.

*Biggleswade United and Potton United were both denied action at the weekend thanks to the weather.

Potton were due to host Crawley Green but their pitch was frozen along with many others locally, indeed only one game being able to take place in the SSML Premier Division on the day. Potton go to Dunstable Town on Saturday.

Biggleswade United were also denied at Cockfosters, meaning their next game is at home to Colney Heath on Saturday.

