Biggleswade FC see off brave New Bradwell challenge

A late glut of goals saw Biggleswade FC eventually dispatch a valiant Division Two outfit New Bradwell St Peter 4-1 in the SSML Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.

You feared for the home side when Tom Coles headed FC into a seventh minute lead, but after weathering an early onslaught the Milton Keynes-based side more than held their own.

A potential shock was on the cards when Callum Crossley levelled just after the hour when Dan Child couldn’t hold a direct free-kick.

It required the cavalry to spare the FC blushes with both substitutes Adam Hunt and Alex Marsh more than playing their part in three late goals in four minutes. Marsh converted from the spot after Hunt was fouled just inside the box. Marsh then turned provider for Inskip to add the third and seconds later Hunt put in the cross for Inskip to score his second in as many minutes.

Full credit to New Bradwell St Peter, who stuck to their task. FC play Milton Keynes-based Division Two opposition once more in the next round with MK Gallacticos coming to Langford Road

Attentions now turn to the huge FA Vase game on Saturday when Eastern Counties League Norwich CBS are the visitors to the Carlsberg Stadium.