Biggleswade FC see off ten man Hadley

Biggleswade FC finally got back to action on the field with a hard fought victory at Hadley on Saturday.

With the home side playing with 10 behind the ball from the outset, early exchanges saw Biggleswade with lots of possession but with Hadley making it difficult for FC to find the openings to unlock their defence.

A half chance after 10 minutes saw Tom Cookman find Pat McCafferty whose shot was blocked. Cookman himself then had another opportunity, only to see his effort smothered.

Although enjoying plenty of possession too many passes were either delayed or forced, and easily defended. The one thing the home side were winning was the yellow card count as they racked up four inside 30 minutes.

Just before half time they would pay for it as they took a corner on the right, FC defended it and broke quickly with Joe Bradbury being brought down on the half way line and a second yellow saw Hadley reduced to ten men.

Two minutes into the second half FC had their lead as Adam Hunt got away down the right and his cross was met perfectly by the head of Tom Coles leaving the keeper with no chance.

Hadley almost levelled things within minute, Dan Green producing a great save as he palmed a shot round the post. Coles thought he had grabbed a second as he hit his shot into the top corner only for the officials flag to rule it out.

The reprieve though was only short lived as FC won a throw in deep in the home side’s half, Josh Holmes took it finding Cookman who headed inside to Alex marsh, Marsh, in turn first touching it into the path of Coles who bent it into the far corner for a superb second. D

Hunt had two efforts, one just cleared the bar and the other producing a good save, while Green was also forced to tip an effort over the bar as Hadley came back into the game.

A great run from Holmes saw the home side scramble his effort away and in the final minute Green was again forced to save low to his left.

Tuesday’s match against Harpenden was postponed. St Margaretsbury are the visitors on Saturday before the big game next Tuesday, March 6, when Broadfields visit in the semi-final of the SSML Challenge Trophy.