Biggleswade FC smash five as long unbeaten run extends to 11 matches

Biggleswade FC stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 with another ruthless display at Crawley Green on Saturday.

Adam Hunt made his second debut for the club after returning from Welwyn Garden City in place of the unavailable Lawrie Marsh, and Justin Leavers joined Tom Cookman in attack.

Early FC pressure told on 18 minutes when Alex Marsh’s inswinging first time cross picked out the perfectly-timed run of Tom Coles, who powered a header high over the outstretched arm of the keeper.

A lengthy stoppage following an injury to a Crawley Green player seemed to knock FC out of their stride and the hosts took advantage by levelling on 35 minutes, Sam McClelland heading home unchallenged at the near post.

With the first half into stoppage-time, FC restored their advantage. Coles was once more involved, leading by example with a strong drive from midfield. His pass found Alex Marsh and again the quality of the ball in was crying out for the finish and Leavers didn’t disappoint with a sliding low shot into the corner.

After the restart FC were quickly peppering the home goal and Nick Henebery should’ve scored when he got on the end of a corner to the far post, but he could only head over.

The points were all but secured ten minutes into the second half when Coles headed home an Alex Marsh corner completely unmarked for his 13th goal of the season. Five minutes later it was 4-1. Again, Marsh provided the ammunition - playing the ball into the returning Hunt, who marked his 100th appearance for the club with a classy guided finish into the corner of the net on the angle.

Marsh grabbed the goal of the game with another memorable strike ten minutes from time as FC remain top of the SSML – albeit with Tring and Arlesey hot on their heels.