Biggleswade FC win at Colney Heath

Biggleswade FC put their FA Vase exit behind them with a deserved SSML Premier victory at Colney Heath on Tuesday night.

Making seven changes from Saturday’s match, they started brightly and earned a free kick down their right where Adam Hunt delivered with Darren Woodend unable to direct it towards goal.

Tom Coles picked out Tyler Ingham on the edge of the box, Ingham’s shot just drifting wide. Moments later Justin Leavers combined with Taishan Griffith, his cross just eluding Coles at the far post.

Biggleswade’s deserved lead arrived on 15 minutes as Taishan Griffith drove into the box and his run ended as he was pulled to the ground. Coles stepped up and fired into the right corner.

Hunt saw an effort blocked on the line while Lawrie Marsh’s shot flew tamely over the bar. Griffith should have increased the lead on the half hour as he combined with Coles but screwed his shot wide with just the keeper to beat.

Both Woodend and David Lenton had to be at their best as Colney threatened but the half finished with a great run from Griffith and Coles flashing a shot just wide.

The second half started with Ingham heading wide and a great run and cross from Josh Holmes that begged for someone to tap it home.

With both Hunt and Holmes causing problems down the flanks they produced a succession of crosses that Colney had to be at their best to keep at bay.

A deserved second finally arrived on the hour as Ingham picked the ball up 25 yards out, looked up and hit a superb dipping drive into the roof of the net.

He almost repeated the feat two minutes later, this time his long range effort just dropping the wrong side of the upright.

After great link play with Leavers, Coles saw his shot cleared off the line and on 80 minutes Dan Green produced a good save down to his right as the home side built some late pressure.

Late on FC made three changes and one of them, Ryan Inskip, should have added a third but after a great run he saw his effort charged down.

With the much needed three points in the bag this Saturday sees another tough encounter as Oxhey jets visit Langford road.