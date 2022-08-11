Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC to get under way but United exit FA Cup

Dave Northfield takes his Biggleswade FC side to Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Town begin with a home game against Cirencester Town at the Yvette Brewer Stadium before going to Ware on Tuesday, while FC are on the road at Berkhamsted and then at home to Waltham Abbey on Wednesday night.

Both ended their pre-season campaigns this week, with FC going down 3-1 at step three side Billericay Town while Town won 3-1 at home to Hitchin.

Town also added further to their squad with Jake Bunyan having signed after impressing during pre-season.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, who had begun their Spartans South Midlands League season with a 2-0 win at Arlesey Town last Tuesday, were beaten 4-0 at Gorleston – from the level above – in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round on Saturday.

All four goals came in the first-half, and while United head coach Cristian Colas was disappointed with how his side started the game, he still wanted to take positives from the second-half performance.

He said: “The last 45 minutes was better but there was a black and white imbalance.

"It’s about doing things better, easier and learning from mistakes that we knew could happen and did happen.

"It’s not about pride as I’m always proud, we just didn’t want to lose the way we lost the game in the first-half.

"We’re still in the foundations and aren’t expecting to be completely great now, but the positives were the second-half display and the way we were chasing and pressing, and also in how we created two good chances early on that we didn’t take.”

United now prepare for their first home games of the season, with Cockfosters the visitors on Saturday before Shefford Town & Campton arrive three days later.

And Colas said he’s confident his players are up for the task despite Saturday’s loss.

He said: “The spirit doesn’t have to be lifted because the spirit can’t be destroyed just from losing an FA Cup tie at a step four side, away from home on a huge pitch where we have made a lot of mistakes.