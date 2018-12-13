Biggleswade Town and United through to Beds Senior Cup semi-finals

Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade United both secured their place in the Beds Senior Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

Waders continued their excellent recent run with a 2-0 home success over Crawley Green. Brett Donnelly grabbed both goals, on 25 minutes and right before the end.

United beat Bedford Town 2-0. Joe Hawkins went close early on at Second Meadow before he finally put the hosts 1-0 up on the half hour.

Bedford pushed on in the second period with Cade Stephens-Abbey skimming the the bar. However United made the game safe when Dave Parkinson struck the killer second two minutes from time, cutting in and firing past Kyle Forster.

Arlesey Town went out 4-0 at home to Luton Town’s Development Squad. The tie was essentially over before half-time when Connor Tomlinson, Tra Lucas and Josh Boorn all found the back of the net in an 11-minute spell.

Tomlinson grabbed the fourth late on.

In the fourth tie Barton Rovers won at AFC Dunstable on penalties.