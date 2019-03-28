Biggleswade Town beat Barton to lift Beds Senior Cup

Biggleswade Town lifted the Beds Senior Cup on Wednesday after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Barton Rovers.

Kieron Forbes lifted the cup in the final at Bedford Town - Biggleswade’s third success in 10 years after appearing in the final six times.

It was always going to be a tight ​start. However Solomon Nwaboukei missed the easiest of chances in the opening two minutes after dazzling Matt Ball footwork.

A nervy Waders side stuttered their way through a first half that Barton could easily claim as their own.

However those nerves settled when a fortuitous through ball from Sean Lucien found the lurking Liam Brooks to bundle the ball over the line on 28 minutes. This settled the Waders and a pattern was emerging before the interval of things to come.

Out after the break Biggleswade started to play like a team they are, a division above Barton.

Walster, Longe-King, Gent and Lucas Perry stood tall with the reliable Sam Donkin for back up between the sticks.

The crucial second goal came just before the half hour as Lucien sprinted through and slipped two defenders before rifling a shot across the keeper for a brilliant goal.

It was a case of when rather than if a third came. And the man who grabbed it was Jack Bradshaw, the ball played back to him and his shot hit the net from 20 metres in the final minute to seal the victory

​Celebrations all round as Kieron Forbes lifted the cup for the whole team, Biggleswade’s third success in 10 years after appearing in the final six times.

​Next up it’s back to league action as the Waders aim to break back into the Southern League Premier Central play-offs. They are at home to Barwell on Saturday.