Jimmy Martin thinks all is not yet lost despite Biggleswade's league position.

​Biggleswade Town might be adrift at the bottom of the league but that doesn’t stop boss Jimmy Martin being excited about what the rest of the season might hold.

​The Waders were promoted back to the SPL Premier Central as champions of Division One Central last season, Martin overseeing that achievement as joint-boss with Danny Payne before going solo when Payne departed the club in the summer.

It’s been a tough campaign so far, with just one win and nine draws from their 22 games, but Martin is adamant that only tells half the story and that the lessons learned so far could help produce a much more fruitful second half of the season.

"The bottom line is that league tables don’t lie, but the devil has been in the detail as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

"On a game-by-game basis, I’d say it’s not a fair assessment as to how we’ve played or competed, even if that rarely reflects in league positions for a lot of teams.

“What the table doesn’t tell you is just how well we’ve done in some games, how close we’ve come to picking up three points rather than one, or one rather than none, on several occasions.

"We’ve never lost games by much, and it’s so often been the case where fine margins have played a big part in costing us points.

“What that means though is that there is a lot we can look back on as we face teams for the second time and things we can potentially put right in the remaining games, which in turn could see us pick up a lot more points.

"One thing anyone who watches us will notice is that we never think we’re down and out and stop trying – this is a very young, athletic team that work incredibly hard.

"Teams above us are going to have bad runs, but if we can have a good one and breed confidence from that, we can at least give it a good go in terms of battling to stay up.”

The SPL Premier Central sees four teams relegated, and as things stand, the Waders are 18 points behind fifth-from-bottom Lowestoft Town, having played two games fewer.

Martin is under no illusions as to how difficult any ‘great escape’ would be, but has seen enough from his side to suggest it’s not impossible.

He said: “If we were losing 4-0 and 5-0 every week then I’d have known things weren’t right enough and stood aside a while ago and probably saved me and the missus a lot more stress!

"But we have been in every game and unlucky in a lot of them, especially in some of the draws, so we need to go into the remaining games remembering how we felt when we went somewhere a long way away and got nothing, or had a game nicked from us late on, and use that to go one better.

"It’s about channelling the emotions and reminding ourselves of the hurt, looking at the positives and realising we have the capabilities to take points from these teams, many of whom will be expecting to beat us comfortably given where we are and our points tally.

"We have lost as many games as several sides above us, but have drawn a lot too which is good in the sense that we haven’t been beaten in nearly half of the games we’ve played. We just need to turn those into wins.”

When the Waders were beginning life back at step three, Martin freely admitted his knowledge of the level was limited given his previous roles had largely been in the lower divisions.

That learning curve has been steep, often harsh, but certainly an interesting one, which he believes will continue through the campaign.

He said: “I hadn’t realised just how big the gulf is between steps four and three, and it’s also a very strong step three league compared to the others which is evident by how teams like Harborough and Kettering have done in the FA Cup.

"We’ve had to change the kinds of players we look for in that we’ve had to adapt to be more aggressive and physical. But we’ve learned about other sides now – what their shapes are, what signings they’ve made and so on – so we can be better prepared.

"We’ve had a few ins and outs but to be honest quite a lot of the squad have stayed with us. When we played Oxford City in the FA Trophy we had quite a few lads cup tied but I still had plenty of players at my disposal who have been here all season so it’s good they’ve been loyal to me, as I always try to be to my players.

"There have also been quite a few offers come in for our players, so that shows we have the talent here that can do well and that other clubs realise that.

"Only two players have left that I would have preferred to stay, but others have been fantastic and stayed despite having had offers from elsewhere and that gives me confidence. One or two have had interest but have stayed because they feel there is still a way we can stay up.

"The chairman and I were fully aware of what the task was and have tried to embrace that.”

So whilst on paper, the task facing the Waders looks incredibly challenging, you won’t see Martin and his players throwing the towel in just yet.

"Realistically, it’s about keeping the dream alive as long as possible and we’ll keep trying,” he added.

"We’re taking games on at a time, not looking at getting nine points from these games, seven points from those games or anything like that.

"Any win will breed confidence and then you focus on the next one and see how things go – I’m actually quite excited by the challenge and we need to stay positive.”