Biggleswade Town boss laments another late loss

Jimmy Martin was frustrated by another late defeat.

​Biggleswade Town boss Jimmy Martin was again left to reflect on another last-minute defeat on Saturday after his side fell at home to Halesowen Town.

The play-off chasers struck in the 90th minute to seal a 1-0 win after the Waders had impressed throughout.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, Martin said the disappointment in losing the game was huge.

He said: “It’s an absolute sickener. I thought our lads were excellent and to a man did unbelievably well. I thought the game plan was bang on and we know what dangers Halesowen had but we eliminated those and won our duels across the pitch, right up until the last moment which is where their goal has come.

"It’s a tough one to take because we’ve been here so many times this season. How many hard luck stories can you have – it just seems to be a continuous theme currently which is tough to manage to be brutally honest, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying so we have to go again.

"It’s down to the lack of goals, there’s no way of hiding it. Goals give you confidence and allow you to breathe a little bit but we’re constantly under threat in terms of being concerned that we may concede, where we really need to turn our attention to scoring. We need to be a bit more clinical and composed when we’re in the box.”

The Waders now have a break from action this weekend and will next play on March 15 at home to Spalding United.

*Biggleswade FC had a frustrating afternoon as they were beaten 3-0 at Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

FC now prepare to go to Hertford Town on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United continued their play-off push with a 2-0 success at home to Colney Heath on Saturday.

Kit Brown scored twice but was also sent off in the win which sees United up to fourth in the SSML Premier.

They have a free weekend upcoming before going to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday.