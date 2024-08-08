Jimmy Martin will oversee Biggleswade Town's return to step three.

Jimmy Martin says that some of his Biggleswade Town players’ pre-season performances have left the door open for others to take their place as the new season starts this weekend.

Biggleswade lost their final friendly 4-2 to an MK Dons XI on Tuesday night, and welcome AFC Telford United in their first game back at step three on Saturday.

But speaking to the club’s media after the game, while Martin is looking forward to the season starting, some displays over the summer haven’t been as strong as he’d have liked.

He said: “We’ve done a lot of work but a few of the players who started [on Tuesday] have have left the door open for others who came on in the second-half to be in contention for a place on Saturday which is a disappointment.

"In terms of the work rate and the attitude I wanted more. The players have been excellent since they walked in the door – it’s not a side that we’re refining throughout pre-season, it’s a side that are completely new to one another and there’s been a few more additions over the last week or so, so I know that changes things, but I want humility and work rate to be evident throughout.

"I want players to conform and work within the structure and know some of the non-negotiables.”

As for Saturday’s challenge, Martin is under no illusions as to how tough it’ll be against one of the division’s top sides.

He said: “It’s a great one for us as we’re up against the league favourites and it’s our first fixture at step three with a brand new squad that are young and hungry.

"We’ve prepared for this and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity and a platform for the lads to go and showcase themselves. There’s no fear so we’re going to go out and enjoy it.

"I’m really excited for the game and for the football club to be back at step three and it’s now for these lads to go and prove a point.”