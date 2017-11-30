Biggleswade Town close to beating leaders Kings Lynn

Biggleswade Town came agonisingly close to pulling off a win over Southern League Premier leaders Kings Lynn Town on Tuesday.

They led the Linnets twice at the Carlsberg Stadium only to be pegged back twice, 2-2 the final score.

The result was still incredibly satisfying considering Chris Nunn was forced to field several youngsters in his side.

The Waders made a dream start when they took the lead from their first attack of the game. George Bailey took advantage of some sloppy marking from the visitors and fired past the keeper from the edge of the box.

Kings Lynn responded, Michael Clunan firing over, before they pulled level midway through the half. Ryan Fratt powered into the box but was brought down – and despite a valient effort Liam Gooch was just unable to keep out Clunan’s spot kick.

However heads didn’t drop and just one minute later the Waders were ahead again. Jack Bowen closed down some hesitant defending and although his shot was saved, Liam Brooks was there to convert the rebound from close in.

Early in the second half Clunan went in hard with a nasty challenge on Waders’ Morgan Penfold and the visiting captain was shown a straight red card.

However, as is often the way, the ten men of Kings Lynn responded and with 15 minutes to go they levelled for the second time. This time Simon Lappin sent a free kick into the box and Craig Parker got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble.

On Saturday Biggleswade Town make the long trip over the Severn Bridge to take on Merthyr Town. The Welsh side were one of the strongest in the division but financial problems have seen most of the squad depart in November. They were hammered 13-1 at Chesham a fortnight ago, howewver they drew 1-1 at home to Dorchester Town on Saturday when more than 900 spectators attended to raise funds.

On Tuesday Waders visit Leighton Town in the Beds Senior Cup.