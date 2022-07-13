Meanwhile, Town skipper Robbie Parker is determined to see his side bounce straight back after relegation last season.

Town will play in the Southern League Central and Parker believes the quality in the squad gives them a chance of getting them back up again.

He said: "The aim is to finish at the top and bounce straight back. That’s the kind of aim and also the minimum that we demand of ourselves

“It’s a big target but it’s what we’re in for so with the signings we’ve got as well of course it’s definitely interesting.