Biggleswade ​Town secure their first win as clubs prepare for FA Cup challenges

Action from Tuesday's game as Biggleswade go on the attack at Bishop's Stortford. Photo: Linda Babaie.

​Biggleswade Town broke their duck in the SPL Premier Central on Tuesday with a 2-1 win at Bishop’s Stortford.

It was their first league win of the season at the ninth time of asking as two first-half goals did the damage against a side sitting just outside the play-off places, the win coming just days after a 3-2 loss at Spalding United on Saturday.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, boss Jimmy Martin was delighted to have secured the points to add to four previous draws and four defeats.

He said: “I think it’s been coming. We’ve been unlucky in a lot of the games and in the games we haven’t drawn we’ve only lost by one, so have been really close.

"The group of players have been really driven to find this win. Eight games without a win sounds disastrous but in terms of the performances we’ve been very good in all of them and had a foothold for periods of them, so I’m really pleased we’ve got that monkey off our back.

"I think there’s a bit of relief there when we did the debrief with the players, they feel like they can be themselves around each other rather than on tenterhooks that I’m going to lose my head for example!

"So I’m really pleased but it’s only one win, and the expectation is there because of the potential of the group, so we need to channel this and use this because we have a massive test coming up on Saturday.”

Attention now turns back to the FA Cup and a third qualifying round game at home to National League North high-flyers Alfreton Town.

Martin added: “Alfreton are obviously going to be really difficult but if we take in the work rate from Tuesday it should give us some confidence as the desire and attitude was excellent and we’ll have to be bang on it on Saturday.”

*Biggleswade FC return to their groundshare with Bedford Town on Sunday as they also take part in the FA Cup third qualifying round, The Eyrie’s new 3G pitch having been laid.

They’ll host Canvey Island, coming off the back of a 3-1 win at Kidlington on Saturday.

A goal down early on, FC equalised in first-half stoppage time through Lee Northfield before two Dan Bond strikes in the second-half sealed the points.

