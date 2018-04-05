Biggleswade United earn draw against Leighton

Biggleswade United secured an impressive point in a 1-1 draw against a strong Leighton Town side on Tuesday night.

United have now won just one game in five but this was a decent point earned, with both teams having chances to win an exciting SSML Premier fixture.

With many local games being postponed due to the poor weather over the Easter weekend - including United’s derby at Biggleswade FC on Saturday – it was a relief that Second Meadow was fit for football to go ahead.

And the hosts took full advantage by taking the lead after six minutes when a great cross from the left hand side found Abraham Eze in the box and he headed powerfully past the visiting keeper.

This stung Leighton into action and they had several chances to equalise, before they did level eight minutes before the break. A tussle just inside the box saw the Leighton player go to ground, a penalty was awarded and Ashley Fuller sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

Three minutes later Eze broke away on goal but could only put in a tame attempt, Leighton broke quickly and smashed the ball against United’s woodwork.

The second period saw further opportunities at both ends. United’s best chance probably came 15 minutes from time when Matt Cooper’s long range free kick fell invitingly in the Leighton six yard box but the defence was able to clear.

United head coach Cristian Colas told the club website afterwards: “I’m a little sad about it, as the draw came from a penalty, and the chances they had came from our mistakes.

“A draw was fair enough for both teams, although we had a couple of great chances in the second half to make it 2-1.

“We were beaten 4-0 at Leighton earlier in the season so this is an improvement.”

United host St Margaretsbury on Saturday.