Biggleswade United end away losing streak with 6-0 win over Crawley Green

Parkinson hat-trick and singles for Ryan Neufville, Charlie Clayton and Mahmut Caglar in season's biggest win

Biggleswade United ended their three-game losing streak away from home as a Dave Parkinson hat-trick inspired the visitors to their biggest win of the season at Crawley Green.

Ryan Neufville, Charlie Clayton and Mahmut Caglar also got on their scoresheet in a remarkable contest that saw three penalties awarded and Crawley’s Michael Draycott sent off.

The away side were ahead on eight minutes when Parkinson’s strike from the left deflected over the goalkeeper into the net.

Despite losing captain James Bishop to injury midway through the half, Caglar his replacement, United maintained control of the game and doubled their lead on 26 minutes as Parkinson squeezed in his second at the near post.

United would find a third goal before the break and when they worked a short corner into a position for Spavins to deliver dangerously with the flick-on diverting the ball to the back post for Neufville to hammer home.

Having surrendered a two-goal halftime lead against Crawley in the reverse fixture just over a month ago, it was imperative that the intensity levels were sustained in the second period.

And six minutes after the break any fears of a collapse were allayed when the highly productive Spavins crossed for Clayton to guide it into the net with his back heel.

Switching to the left flank, Spavins was on hand to create United’s fifth of the game bending one on to the toe of Parkinson to complete his hat-trick on 72 minutes.

Three minutes later, the goalscorer was impeded in the area allowing Caglar to step and slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Had his teammates showed similar composure, Crawley could’ve suffered further humiliation as Milo Keane saw his penalty, which he won, saved.

Parkinson was next to try his luck from 12 yards after Draycott handled in the box and was red-carded but he struck the post as somehow the match finished with just the six goals for United.