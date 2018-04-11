Biggleswade United fight back for morale-boosting win

Biggleswade United staged a terrific second-half comeback to overcome St Margaretsbury 3-1 at Second Meadow on Saturday – earning their first win in six games.

A brace for Abraham Eze and Joshua Muschett’s first goal for the club were the result of a productive second period but it was the hosts’ tepid display in the first half that rendered them in need of some inspiration.

And they conceded the first chance of the afternoon when Mark Summers turned neatly in the penalty area before forcing Ryan Haggerty into a strong save down to his left.

Latching onto James Cooper’s raking cross-field pass, Eze had an even more presentable opening as he was denied from close range by Adam Seymour in the Bury goal.

The perpetually moving Eze managed to engineer a dangerous cross from the left which was headed swiftly by the defender back into the gloves of his keeper as the ball swirled towards the centre of the box in a moment of defensive brilliance or extreme fortune.

Kane Farrell’s free-kick threatened to pick out a red shirt as it eventually drifted wide of the target and minutes later the opening goal arrived at the opposite end.

Martin Russell’s failed interception allowed Summers to burst in behind down the right and when he played the ball expertly across the face of goal, Lee Roberts had the simplest task of finishing from five yards out.

United could have recovered the deficit before the break after Muschett’s wrestling with the defender allowed Lusungo Ndovi to stride onto the loose ball and fired wide of the near post.

However, the home side seldom allowed the intensity of their play to dip after the break precluding St Margaretsbury from establishing a more comfortable lead and Eze almost drew them level when he narrowly missed the bottom right corner

He achieved the required accuracy shortly afterwards, though, exhibiting supreme composure as he controlled Farrell’s delivery into the box on his chest and poked the ball past Seymour.

Maintaining their dominance, United completed the turnaround ten minutes later as Muschett found the roof of the net superbly after well-constructed attack down the right.

And having led at halftime, the visitors saw their grip on the contest well and truly lost when Eze collected the ball from a throw-in on the left before surging infield and bending his shot into the top corner to rapturous celebrations in the stands.

An unfortunate injury to Tarik Aciyan curtailed United’s momentum for the remainder of the game but the job was already complete as Cristian Colas’ men returned to winning ways.

An important victory in the context of the competition for places in mid-table and United continue their bid for a strong finish to the campaign against Hoddesdon Town at Second Meadow on Saturday.