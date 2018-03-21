Biggleswade United humbled as Welwyn exact revenge

Biggleswade United were humbled at Herns Lane on Saturday as Welwyn Garden City exacted revenge for their only league defeat so far at Second Meadow by romping to a 6-1 victory.

The Citizens had won every game since succumbing to that 3-2 loss against Cristian Colas’ men but despite creating a few half chances they were left frustrated in the opening exchanges.

The hosts remained on top, however, and opened the scoring on 38 minutes as Ben Spaul slid the ball beyond Ryan Haggerty via a touch off the covering defender.

United found themselves a further goal behind before the break as Jon Clements was released in behind and he proceeded to fire his shot into the bottom-right corner.

All the signs were pointing towards a difficult afternoon for the away side on an increasingly heavy pitch and a few minutes into the second period Clements grabbed his second and his team’s third, finishing neatly from Ashley Kersey’s knock-down.

Recovering from their perilous position became ever-more arduous as David Parkinson saw his appearance cut short by the referee for a tackle over the foot.

It became a task of damage limitation for the remainder of the contest. To add insult to injury, the man who made the switch from Bedfordshire to Hertfordshire shortly after the two teams’ previous encounter added a fourth – Nick Elliot heading home from a cross.

Ironically, United’s solitary goal was perhaps the pick of the bunch as Kane Farrell produced a consolation strike of some quality firing into the top corner from range.

Normal service was resumed, though, when the imposing Kersey finished delicately through the legs of Haggerty. And he completed the rout in stoppage time, injuring Haggerty as they collided to send the ball spiralling over the stranded keeper before Kersey composed himself and found the empty net as United defenders circled desperately.

A quite horrific day at the office for all concerned ahead of the rearranged North Beds Charity Cup tie at Potton United scheduled for Thursday night. They host Oxhey Jets on Saturday before visiting Berkhamsted on Tuesday.