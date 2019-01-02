Biggleswade United keep up pressure after Potton win

Biggleswade United took the three points in front of a bumper crowd of 318 at Potton’s Hutchinson Hollow on Friday night.

Poor defending cost Potton the two goals. Meanwhile some good saves by Biggleswade keeper Ollie Leslie, and Danny Webb hitting the inside of the post meant Potton knew it wasn’t going to be their night.

In the 13th minute Potton’s defence failed to clear and a shot rebounded off Tyler Josephs to Tony Williams who shot home to give Biggleswade the lead.

A good passing movement between Webb and Hall saw Ansell-Carter just failed to control the ball, then Codi Spavin was through on goal but shot well wide.

Play became a little scrappy and a Webb centre was pushed over the bar by Leslie.

Potton started the second half brightly and Leslie saved twice from Webb. However in the 52nd minute the hosts’ defence again failed to clear their lines and Sam Holmes scored from close range.

Potton were pushing to reduce the arrears with Ansell-Carter forcing a save by the keeper, the keeper then fumbled a low shot from Jim Burnside but it went for a corner and Burnside then had a shot deflected for a corner. From the resulting corner Webb headed home in the 63rd minute.

Webb then had another good run that took him to the edge of the penalty area and his low left shot rebounded off the inside of the post across the goal to safety.

Potton United visit Leighton Town on Saturday while Biggleswade United host Oxhey Jets.