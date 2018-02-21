Biggleswade United win again on the road at last

Biggleswade United secured their first away league win in ten matches courtesy of a solid 2-1 victory at Edgware Town - a result that sees Cristian Colas’ men climb above Hoddesdon Town into the top seven.

Despite hugely encouraging performances at home, success on the road has continued to elude the visitors to Silver Jubilee Park on Saturday but they started the game dangerously with David Parkinson seeking to add to the hat-trick he notched against Hadley last time out.

He tested the Wares’ goalkeeper, Greg Marsh, twice in the early stages as did Kane Farrell yet it was Matt Cooper who provided the inspiration for the opening goal- cutting across his shot from the edge of the area to send it flying into the top corner.

And United sustained their advantage into the halftime break, although Edgware had begun to make inroads in the attacking third and remained a threat in the second period.

They squandered several opportunities before the Kingsbury-based outfit finally found the route to goal with thirteen minutes remaining as Dan Pett curled his free-kick exquisitely into the top corner to restore parity in north London.

Prior to that, United had come agonisingly close to doubling their lead when Abraham Eze’s ball across the face presented Jaiden Irish with an opening that he failed to take with a poor connection on the shot.

However, the versatile midfielder burst through to the back post once again and this time he converted Parkinson’s cross to seal a vital win.

United visit Leverstock Green on Saturday and Holmer Green on Tuesday.