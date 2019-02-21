Blues’ back to back wins

Arlesey recorded their first victory of 2019 at Edgware Town on Saturday.

The home team started quickly with Ryan Carruthers having a long range effort that went past the post.

Arlesey responded as Aedan Gaffney found Alex O’Brien who hit a terrific shot from outside of the box that crashed off the post.

On the half hour mark Edgware won a corner. It dropped to Rio Beach and he drilled in a shot that beat Ponting and hit the post before running across the goal and George McCluskey slid in for 1-0 to Edgware.

Arlesey were back on level terms within five minutes as Hatch fed in Smith and he put in a good cross that came to Aedan Gaffney who fired it past Cain Davis.

The Blues were now moving the ball about well making use of the surface and Hatch was fouled about 25 yards out.

Adam Mead took the kick and although it may not have been the cleanest strike it went low and just inside of the post for 2-1 and his first since his return to the club.

The home side started strongly in the second period. A cross in was deflected and the ref pointed to the spot for a penalty. Hunte took the spot kick and duly converted for 2-2 on 49 minutes.

The game swung one way then the other before Arlesey got Sinclair on the overlap and his cross evaded the centre backs and came to Gaffney and he made no mistake, firing into the top of the net 3-2 with a quarter of an hour to go.

Arlesey made it back to back wins with a 3-1 success at Cockfosters on Tuesday - but ended with eight men.

James Hatch gave the Blues the lead just before the interval. Cockfosters were on level terms when they converted a penalty. Midway through the half Arlesey retook the lead from a quick break through Billy Lannon, and Aaron Brown added a third.

Inbetween the second and third goals Arlesey’s Adam Randall and Cockfosters’ Haarley Haag was sent off.

And after the final whistle Arlesey’s Lorrell Smith and Demi Debola were dismissed.

Arlesey host Harpenden on Saturday.