Blues cruise to a comfortable victory

Arlesey strolled to a convincing home win on Saturday - only spoiled by a late red card.

They made the perfect start. Ash Fuller put in a great corner that evaded all the defence but not James Hatch and he headed it into the bottom of the net for 1-0 before everybody was even in the stadium.

Arlesey were rampant in this first period; Fuller found Ricky Lawrence, he turned well and found Smith whose shot was deflected and taken by the keeper.

From a Blues throw Lawrence dominated his defender and headed over the keeper, the ball looked to be going in itself but Lorrell Smith put it over the line to claim the second goal after just nine minutes.

Lawrence fired over the bar, Aaron Browne put wide while at the other end former Arlesey player Laurance Vaughan fired a free kick well off target.

A great break by Smith saw him bring the ball down with a great touch, he beat his defender and pulled back a cross but it missed the rest of the attack and it was cleared. However three minutes before half time Fuller put in a great cross that Hatch bravely went for and headed home for 3-0.

Colney had to respond and up their game in the second half and they started brighter.

However Arlesey soon had the initiative again and any lingering doubts were dispelled six minutes from time as yet another fine cross from Fuller beat Metcalf and found Makuza who half volleyed home into the net for 4-0, his first ever senior goal.

With a few minutes left a Colney forward was fed through the middle only to be pulled down by Adam Brown who received a straight red card. The free kick was stopped by the wall coming back before being shot well over the bar. Arlesey now look forward to a first league derby in years when they make the short journey to Stotfold on Saturday.