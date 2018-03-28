Blues day as Arlesey ship seven

Arlesey moved closer to the Southern League East trapdoor after being trounced 7-0 by Bedfordshire rivals AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

The high-flying visitors made it four wins in a row and pushed the Blues closer to a relegation that has been inevitable for some time.

Arlesey v AFC Dunstable. Picture: Guy Wills.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 start after just 11 minutes and from then on, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

AFC opened the scoring after seven minutes, when a great cross-field ball from former Arlesey player Christian Tavernier picked out BJ Christie who finished with ease.

Two minutes later Jermaine Hall got in on the act, prodding home once Bill Morgan’s header from Newman Carney’s free kick was saved.

The game was over as a contest soon after, when Hall set up Christie to make it 3-0.

A fourth arrived on 18 minutes too when Christie set up Hall to grab his second.

The visitors had to wait a further 20 minutes to register their fifth, Keanu Williams putting through his own goal.

With points secured, AFC boss Steve Heath made some early substitutions.

The high intensity was not so evident at the start of the second period but Hall completed his hat-trick on the hour.

Substitute Terry Griffiths claimed the seventh with 24 minutes go to, but AFC were then reduced to 10 men, Brett Longden sent off for a dangerous challenge.

Arlesey are 12 points adrift at the foot of the Southern League East table. They travel to Thame on Saturday before hosting Aylesbury on Monday.