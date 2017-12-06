Blues day for Arlesey at Dunstable

Bottom side Arlesey knew a trip to high-flying AFC Dunstable on Saturday was going to be tricky and so it proved – losing 5-0 and ending up with nine men.

The Blues introduced Henry Musay at centre half and Arti Krasniqi, both signed on Friday, straight into the starting line up.

AFC Dunstable v Arlesey Town. Picture: Guy Wills.

Dunstable pressed forward from the start but Arlesey defended well with Lewis Elsom making some solid early stops.

A good interception by Ryan Lamond stopped BJ Christie. However from a free kick nobody picked up Bill Morgan and he headed down well just inside the post. Luke Abraham had a shot well taken by the keeper, but soon after a second header from Morgan made it 2-0.

Ex-Arlesey forward Nathan Frater and his shot produced a great save from Elsom.

Craig Packham came on at half time but Arlesey didn’t have time to settle before Frater hit a great shot that curled just inside the post. Just before the hour a cross in was blocked but this was picked up by Terry Griffiths who scored the fourth.

Constant bookings were disrupting proceedings but with 20 minutes left a long low shot from BJ Christie went through a crowd of players to end up in the Arlesey net.

Arlesey’s misery was complete when, on 88 minutes, Krasniqi was harshly dismissed for a second yellow card and deep into stoppage time Luka Abraham suffered the same fate.

Arlesey host Egham on Saturday.