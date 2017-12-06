Blues day for Arlesey at Dunstable

Bottom side Arlesey knew a trip to high-flying AFC Dunstable on Saturday was going to be tricky and so it proved – losing 5-0 and ending up with nine men.
The Blues introduced Henry Musay at centre half and Arti Krasniqi, both signed on Friday, straight into the starting line up.
Dunstable pressed forward from the start but Arlesey defended well with Lewis Elsom making some solid early stops.
A good interception by Ryan Lamond stopped BJ Christie. However from a free kick nobody picked up Bill Morgan and he headed down well just inside the post. Luke Abraham had a shot well taken by the keeper, but soon after a second header from Morgan made it 2-0.
Ex-Arlesey forward Nathan Frater and his shot produced a great save from Elsom.
Craig Packham came on at half time but Arlesey didn’t have time to settle before Frater hit a great shot that curled just inside the post. Just before the hour a cross in was blocked but this was picked up by Terry Griffiths who scored the fourth.
Constant bookings were disrupting proceedings but with 20 minutes left a long low shot from BJ Christie went through a crowd of players to end up in the Arlesey net.
Arlesey’s misery was complete when, on 88 minutes, Krasniqi was harshly dismissed for a second yellow card and deep into stoppage time Luka Abraham suffered the same fate.
Arlesey host Egham on Saturday.