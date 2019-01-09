Blues denied by ‘soft’ injury time penalty

A soft penalty in injury time denied Arlesey Town all three points at Leverstock Green on Saturday.

With Lorrell Smith unavailable Arlesey handed a full debut to 18-year-old Charlie Moss for his first senior start and he gave a good acocunt of himself.

Arlesey started well, playing up the marked slope of the pitch with a good move that found Aarron Browne who hit an early shot that drilled through a crowd of players and went just outside of the post.

A throw found Kai Ashley who hit a good shot that was well saved by Nathan Pickworth, and O’Brien found Browne who fed in the lively looking Moss again but his first time shot went over the bar.

But the Blues were caught out as nobody picked up Jordan Goode coming from deep. A good cross evaded the defence and found Goode who sslid the ball just inside the post just past the half hour.

But Arlesey responded straight away. A good ball in from the right found Moss and as he tried to get around his defender he was brought down and for just the third time this season the ref pointed to the spot for an Arlesey penalty. Alex O’Brien took the responsibility and drilled the ball past Pickering for 1-1.

In the second half playing down the slope Arlesey were in front just eight minutes in. A good ball found Ashley out on the right in a little space; he had a look and hit a tremendous shot that sailed over Pickworth into the top corner for 2-1.

Play swung both ways until injury time. Green pushed forward and as the cross came in Witham went down easily as he felt Gooch behind him and the ref pointed to the spot for the second time in the game. Witham got up and drove the penalty past Ponting for 2-2.

Next up for Arlesey is the derby match against Stotfold at home on Saturday followed by Biggleswade United at home on Tuesday.