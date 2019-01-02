Blues glad to see the back of December

Arlesey will be pleased to see the back of December after they slumped to a miserable 4-1 defeat at Crawley Green on Saturday.

On 14 minutes a Crawley Green corner was headed clear well by James Hatch but it only went as far as Bunker and he put the ball back in and Craig Merick turned well stabbing the ball back low under Ponting.

Arlesey seemed to sort themselves out and gradually gained control.

Browne’s free kick just missed the stretching Hatch at the far post but this was really close. O’Brien beat two defenders before finding Smith in a great position, he shot and Moulison made a really great save point blank.

Crawley got another breakthrough six minutes into the second half from a free kick that found Williams; he put a good ball back to Danny Watson who hit a great strike through the crowd from the edge of the box to beat the unsighted Ponting for 2-0.

Arlesey kept pushing forward and a good ball found Lorrell Smith on the far edge of the area, he turned and hit a superb ball over the keeper into the net for 2-1 just past the hour.

However they were undone through a counterattack. Watson hit a good shot that Ponting parried away, he saved a second shot but was unable to hold it and Williams was on hand to lift the ball over him for the third.

Makudzeyi Makuza put over from close in, and then appeared to be fouled in the area but appeals for a penalty were waved away.

In added on time a rare break from Crawley by Nathan Randall looked to have been stopped by a just about perfect tackle by Hatch, but the ball was pushed forward past the diving Ponting and squeezing inside the post for a flattering 4-1 scoreline.

Arlesey were unlucky in this one. They visit Leverstock Green on Saturday.