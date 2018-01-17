Blues lost in Woods after dismal display

Arlesey turned in a fairly dismal display to lose 3-1 at managerless Northwood in Southern League East on Saturday.

The home side began strongly whilst Arlesey looked out of sorts from the start. A misplaced back pass from Dammy Nickels-Benson let in the home forward although Lewis Elson fourced him wide enough for his shot to hit the post.

Northwood kept up the pressure with several corners and shots and, just before the half hour, a cross was not cleared and Harry Newman hit an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net for 1-0.

Soon after Arlesey won their first corner which was cleared quickly with a long ball that reached Meshach Williams, he slightly mishit his shot but it still wrong footed Elsom and went just inside the post.

Arlesey replaced Nickels-Benson with Luke Abraham at half time as they came out and shuffled things around slightly.

Taz Andrews fed Nath Fowler in but his shot was blocked for a corner.From this Rafe Goodman hit a shot that went just over the bar.

Kai Stonnel did well attacking down the wing and he put in a low cross that the keeper was unable to hold onto and Andrews was on hand to put it past him for 2-1 and his long overdue first goal of the season.

Arlesey were now back in this game and Ryan Lamond put in a low cross that was taken by the keeper.

But as Elsom gathered in a ball he was closed down really quickly by Williams, Elsom didnt make enough room and hit the ball into the Northwood player, and it bounced back past him and into the net for 3-1.

Charlie Scott had a chance near the end when he was one on one with the keeper which ended in a collision, the ref rather harshley judged a foul by Scott.

Hopefully some players will return to full fitness soon – it’s Hayes at home next.