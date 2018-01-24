Blues take a nine goal hammering

Arlesey’s plight is looking harsher by the week - and a 9-1 hammering at the hands of Hayes & Yeading United may well be the latest nail in their relegation coffin.

The Blues deserve plaudits for getting their game on when many others fell victim to the heavy rain on Saturday.

But their luck deserted them. They came up against a Hayes side who turned in a simply blistering performance, and several refereeing decisions went against the home side too.

It leaves Arlesey rock bottom of the Southern League East with just eight points - 11 points adrift of the side dirctly above them with just a solitary league win all campaign.

Ola Olajubu gave Hayes a ninth minute lead from 25 yards, but Tony Williams equalised after 21 minutes to give Arlesey hope.

However that was as good as it got for the home side as Ryan Kinnane immediately restored the visitor’s lead.

Then, on 26 and 29 minutes, Ismael Ehui and Manny Duku added two more to put the visitors firmly in the driving seat.

Duku converted a penalty just before the break to make it 5-1.

Any hope of any sort of fightback ended when Arlesey were punished by another harsh penalty decision immediately after the restart, giving Duku his second.

Ehui completed his hat-trick in the 58th and 70th minutes, and Toby Little rounded things off with a ninth.

Arlesey visit Chalfont St Peter on Saturday and Aylesbury on Tuesday.