Brooks at the double as Waders win in Wales

Biggleswade Town moved up a gear in the second half to secure all three points at troubled Merthyr Town on Saturday.

Liam Brooks netted twice for the Waders to ensure victory in south Wales, a result that saw them leapfrog the hosts in the Southern League Premier Division table.

It was the perfect follow-up to a decent showing in the 2-2 draw at home to leaders Kings Lynn in the previous fixture.

Merthyr were recently plunged into a financial crisis which saw the majority of the squad leave the club. Fans have been rallying round and a crowd of 488 turned out at Penydarren Park for the visit of the Bedfordshire side.

However there was little to exite supporters of either side in a dismal first half. Merthyr had periods of dominance but failed to trouble Liam Gooch in the Waders goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Waders responded in the second period by taking the initiative and the pressure eventually paid off with 18 minutes left to play. Morgan Penfold surged down the left wing and crossed for Brooks to beat the keeper.

Just five minutes later it was 2-0 when Brooks went past the defender and netted with ease.

Merthyr pushed up in an attempt to get back into game and forced one goalline clearance but the visiting defence held firm.

Manager Chris Nunn said afterwards: “Fantastic second half performance from the boys today, after what can be described as a poor first half.”

Next up are Tiverton at home. Tuesday’s clash with Hereford has been postponed as the visitors will replay their FA Cup tie with Fleetwood Town that night instead.