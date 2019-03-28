Brooks nets a late, late winner for the Waders

Biggleswade Town netted a late winner at Banbury United on Saturday to stay within touching distance of the leading teams in the Southern League.

On several occasions a last minute goal has robbed Waders of maximum points, so it was fitting that the visitors netted themselves on 96 minutes.

The game started well with Matt Ball powering in a shot from the edge of the box to give Biggleswade an early lead.

The boys in green kept up constant pressure on the home side so it was unexpected when they equalised in the 11th minute through Ricky Johnson lurking at the far post for the simplest of tap ins with an outstretched leg. Chances were not in abundance and even at this early stage of the game a draw looked inevitable.

The second period was a non starter as a contest. The Waders had one eye on the Beds Senior Cup final in midweek while Banbury were devoid of any ideas how to break the deadlock.

The most unfortunate incident was the injury to Joe White early in the second half. It resulted in the club’s leading goalscorer being stretched off, doubtful he will play the remainder of the season.

Banbury had only one chance through ex-Wader Greg Kaziboni, and only brilliant tackle prevented him from scoring.

The twist in the tale came when Liam Brooks, on for White, scored in the 96th minute after a corner had been headed onto him by Matt Ball.

The result leaves the side just one point off the play-off zone. This Saturday Biggleswade Town host Barwell.