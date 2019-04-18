Burnside treble in convincing win

A convincing second half performance saw Potton take all three points on Tuesday with Jim Burnside completing a hat-trick and Sam Parrish scoring his first for the club.

In the third minute Gareth Hunt played a delightful through ball to Burnside who blasted it past the keeper to give Potton an early lead.

Potton were playing some good football but Leverstock attacked and from a Jamie Fulton centre was cleared for a corner.

Potton retaliated and keeper Schmid saved at the feet of Burnside, Tom Blatch had a good run and saw his shot saved, a centre from Hall was then headed over by Burnside and Burnside was thwarted in his goal attempt with the keeper saving with his feet.

Potton were giving away silly free kicks and from one from Fulton Terry Griffiths headed home from close range in the 24th minute to equalise.

The hosts continued to pressurise with Burnside shooting wide after a good move by Aaron Murrell and Hall, then Hall saw his shot saved and Murrell’s weak shot was easily saved by the keeper.

Potton started the second half brightly with Christian Smail battling his way through only to shoot wide. Then a cross from hall was headed over by Burnside and Hunt saw his 25 yard shot beat the keeper only to hit the post and rebound to safety.

On the hour Burnside received the ball in the penalty are, turned and fired past the keeper to give Potton the lead.

Ryan Don came on as substitute for Gareth Hunt and worked his way into a shooting position to see the keeper fumble his shot and Burnside’s shot hit the post.

On 90 minutes Hall played the ball to Burnside who shot and completed a his hat-trick and in the third minute of added time Sam Parrish forcibly headed home from a corner.

At times Potton played some tidy football and thoroughly deserved the win. On Good Friday Potton visit Biggleswade United, kick off 7.45pm.