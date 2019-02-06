Canterbury trip for Biggleswade FC in FA Vase quarter-finals

Biggleswade FC’s dream of playing in a prestigious Wembley cup final edges ever closer.

FC booked their place in the Buildbase FA Vase quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon – and they did it in sensational style.

Ryan Inskip and Lee Northfield netted a brace apiece in a crushing 6-1 victory over Windsor in front of a club record 557 spectators at the Carlsberg Stadium.

After a goalless first period FC simply blew away their Hellenic League opponents after the break in a stunning display.

The victory secured further prize money of £2,250 to the club coffers, and on Monday they were drawn away in the last eight of the tournament against Canterbury City.

The Kent side currently groundshare at Faversham and sit midtable in the Southern Counties East League Premier Division, the same level in the football pyramid as FC. They beat Leicester Nirvana 2-1 at home in the last round.

The tie is scheduled for February 23 and it’s the first time both clubs have made it this far in the competition.