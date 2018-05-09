Clark hits hat-trick as Stotfold begin the great escape in dramatic style

Russell Clark was the hero for Stotfold as they won a quite extraordinary match at Roker Park 4-3 on Bank Holiday Monday - after being 3-0 down with ten minutes remaining.

The Eagles, who would have confirmed a bottom of the table finish and almost certain relegation to Division One (subject to re-structuring) had they lost this game, showed an unbelievable resolve and determination to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Stotfold v Biggleswade FC. Picture: Guy Wills.

They were staring that relegation scenario straight in the face with just ten minutes remaining.

David Lenton, Alex Marsh and Tom Coles were all on target as FC raced into a 3-0 lead with just over an hour gone.

There was little sign of the pandemonium to come when Terry Billy reduced the arrears on 80 minutes.

Russell Clark made it 3-2 four minutes later and all of a sudden, the hosts believed that something incredible could be on the cards.

Four minutes into stoppage time, Clark smashed home an excellent volley when FC could only half clear a free-kick into the box.

The drama didn’t end there though.

With literally the last action of this crazy conclusion, a Stotfold player was sent sprawling in the box and a penalty was awarded. Clark showed great composure to drive home the spot kick and send the Eagles players and management into raptures.

It came after Stotfold lost 1-0 at home to Hadley, and a painful defeat against Biggleswade FC the previous Thursday.

It saw Stotfold remain bottom by a single point with their final game to play.