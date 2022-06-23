Clubs preparing for new season

Biggleswade FC have reported back for pre-season training. Photo: RH Sports Photos

The Waders will kick off next season in Division following their relegation.

"We are delighted to announce that Robbie will be continuing as manager and the aim is to rise and continue to rise until we reach the top," a club statement read.

The Waders are also hoping to improve fans' matchday experiences as well.

The statement continued: "We have had exciting meetings with volunteers where we have really reflected on what we give to our supporters. So expect match days to be new and improved.

"Expect there to be opportunities and experiences that weren’t there before and we kick it all off with our friendlies."

The club's warm-up fixtures have also been revealed.

The Waders will travel to Raunds Town on July 6 (KO 7.45pm) before welcoming Baldock Town on July 19 (3pm). Stevenage's under 19s side will visit on July 23 (3pm) before a trip to King's Langley on July 30 (KO 1pm).

Biggleswade FC - who will also play in Division One - have reported back for pre-season training.

The squad were put through their paces on Wednesday and will also host sessions this Saturday and Wednesday.

"Preparations for the 2022-23 season begin this week," the club wrote on social media.

"We are still looking to make one or two quality additions to our already strong senior squads.

"If you fancy joining us, please get in touch for further details."

Biggleswade United have announced their pre-season schedule.