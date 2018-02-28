Colas furious at Biggleswade United defeat at Levy Green

Cristian Colas sent a strong message to his Biggleswade United side following the 3-1 defeat away at Leverstock Green in the SSML Premier.

The coach suggested a response in their next game is ‘in the players hands’ after they looked too ‘relaxed’ in Saturday’s loss.

United were coming off the back of two straight wins including a 6-0 humbling of Hadley.

After going 1-0 down to Leverstock in the first half, Colas rung the changes at half time bringing on Abraham Eze and Carlos Correia-Diaz for Ross Taylor and Ricky Christie.

“I was trying to get a reaction and try to get more from the sides. In the first half we thought the game wasn’t going on the sides despite having the players.”

However, despite clawing a goal back through Kane Farrell, it wasn’t to be for United as Leverstock grabbed a third to seal the win.

Colas was left frustrated with the ‘passive’ performance, pointing to the last week of training as the template to how they played.

“Awful performance… I think it’s a summary of the last week of training. They deserved the three points. We scored four because the three they scored we conceded.

“We tried but it was not enough, I think the players that were subbed off and the players that were subbed on didn’t make any difference. I think the 11 plus the 14 that have been playing were so passive, late reacting, so far from our performance.”

United’s game at Holmer Green on Tuesday was postponed. They visit Berkhamsted on Saturday.