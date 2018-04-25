Colas leaves Biggleswade United after three seasons at helm

Tributes have been paid to Biggleswade United head coach Cristian Colas who is departing after three years at the club.

Assistant coach Stuart Bimson and fitness coach Albert Martinez will also leave Second Meadow at the end of the season.

Club secretary Tracey James told the club website: “It was certainly a ‘leap of faith’ for the club in respecting Guillem’s decision to appoint a complete unknown.

“But gone were the shuttles, squat thrusts, push ups, run around the pitch for hours on end of yesteryear. It was intense, fast paced, quick thinking football and from that moment on I knew we had made the right decision and were about to change mind-sets for the good – including mine.

“The players have been given the chance to develop and learn immensely under Cristian and Stuart’s charge.”

Director of Football Guillem Balague said: “We did not know what was needed to take the step towards growing in the divisions, now we have learnt that through the work of Cristian and his different coaching staffs.” For the second time in a matter of weeks, United and Oxhey Jets cancelled each other in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Jets created the majority of the openings in their search for a much-needed win.

There were three instances within the space of seconds in the first half where the hosts could have edged their way in front as stoic goalline clearances and heroic blocking prevented the ball from flying beyond Ryan Haggerty.

United had some chances of their own and almost registered the opening goal in fortuitous fashion before the halftime when Alix Girdlestone’s deflected effort drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Soon after the interval, the away side threatened again through top scorer Abraham Eze who collected Jaiden Irish’s tackle-come-through-pass with terrific ingenuity to turn the defender and produce a shot that was well-saved by Ryan Keeley prior to Girdlestone sending the rebound comfortably over.

Kane Farrell’s ferociously driven shot from distance tested Keeley once more as he did well to tip the ball over.

United host Cockfosters on Saturday and visit Biggleswade FC on Monday.