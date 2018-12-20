Cranfield narrow gap on Shefford in Bedfordshire League

Shefford Town & Campton are six points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform after being held to a 0-0 home draw by Riseley Sports.

Their nearest challengers Cranfield United won 4-0 at home against Flitwick Town. An own goal after 23 minutes saw United lead 1-0 at the break before second half strikes from Courtney Boughton (51 minutes) Conner McBrien (58) and Josh Sturniolo (79) took them to comfortable victory.

For third place Queens Park Crescents it was a retension of their unbeaten home ways when a lone goal from Shahinur Rahman saw them to a 1-0 win over Wootton Blue Cross who now drop to fifth place.

Crawley Green Reserves made it seven wins on the bounce with a 5-1 success at Caldecote. Jake Bruce put the home side in front after just five minutes before Reece Green levelled matters in the 25th minute to take the sides in 1-1 at the break. Temitayo Akerele fired the Green ahead in the 65th minute before a hat-trick from Adam Marsh in the closing 15 minutes brought up the nap hand.

For sixth place Ickwell & Old Warden it was a return to winning ways for the first time in six outings with a 2-1 home victory over Wilstead who were suffering their sixth defeat on the bounce. Marko Tobdzic and Conor Green netted for the home side against a lone reply from Ryan Davenport.

Also returning to winning ways following four straight defeats were AFC Oakley M&DH with a 6-0 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Elijah Hukin led the way with a hat-trick, Ali Smith netting twice alongside a single goal for Hal Wood.

M&DH took over that seventh spot from Stevington whose five game winning run was brought to an end with a 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Marston Shelton Rovers – Jim Burraway and Nick Skolsky netting for the Rovers and William Pinney replying for the home side.

Division One supported by O’Neills

With leaders Bedford Albion sitting the afternoon out their lead at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills standings is down to just three points after second place Wixans took their home sequence to seven games with a 3-2 victory over Henlow.

Grant Tibbett, Michael Draycott and Daniel Lawrence were on their scorsheet against Henlow replies via Charlie Willison and Piers La Grande.

Whilst now in third place are Cranfield United Reserves who retained their unbeaten away record in drawing 1-1 at Flitwick Town Reserves, Joe Bygraves netting for United and Josh Reynolds for the Town.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Cople & Bedford SA who ran out 6-0 home winners over Sandy. Ashley Banton and Ollie Hughes both netted braces to go alongside single goals for Gary Cananzo and Daniel Bond.

Also netting six goals were The 61 FC Luton Reserves who, following four straight defeats, returned to winning ways with a 6-2 home win over Christians in Sport (Luton) who have failed to win any of their last six outings. Pearce Tracey with a hat-trick, George Onwusonye with a brace plus Dillon Gittens marked the 61 FC scoresheet against visiting replies via Andrew Page and Sammy Okere.

Also returning to winning ways for the first time in six outings were Lea Sports PSG who won 5-1 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Ryan Darby with a brace plus single goals from Joe Hennem, Lewis Billington and Ali Mohiyaldeen brought up the nap hand against a lone Town reply from Steven Capener.

It was a share of the spoils for Wilstead Reserves and Biggleswade FC Reserves who played out a 3-3 draw. Filip Hammond with a brace and Charlie Sullivan were on the home scoresheet against replies via John Veal twice and Jonny Bannister.

Centenary Cup 1st Round

For cup holders Totternhoe Reserves this season it was a exit at the opening hurdle when beaten 2-3 at home by Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Ryan Dobson, Luc Corcoran and Jack Dreyer were on the Town scoresheet against Totts replies from Archie Taylor and Josh Langlais.

Jubilee Cup 1st Round

Leading the way goalwise in the opening round of this season’s Jubilee Cup were Sundon Park Rovers with a 6-1 home victory over Luton Leagrave AFC. Ethan Tenn with a hat-trick was joined on the Rovers scoresheet by single goals from Tay Roberts, Luke Evans and Nathan Goldbourne against a lone reply from Lewis Bloomfield for the visitors.

The best away win went to AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves who won 5-2 at M&DH Clapham Sports. Marcus Blackhall with a brace plus single strikes from Junior Ivy, Ginaluca Testa and Justin Muricroft brought up the nap hand against home replies via Owen Tuffin and Matt Darby.

Also netting a nap hand were Black Swan who were required to come from 4-1 down at the break to run out 5-4 home winners over St Joseph (Saturday). Danny McGovern with a brace plus single goals from Joe Grossi, Sam Fletcher and Frankie Johnson did the damage against the earlier St Joes goals, a Kieran Carty double plus single strikes from Matt Terry and Aaron O’Brien.

For Kempston Athletic it was a 3-1 home success over Houghton Athletic. Josh St Clair Pierre, Craig Damon and James Maxwell were on their scoresheet against a lone Antony Neeves Simms reply for the Athletic. Whilst a lone penalty strike from Chris Gibson gave Sporting Lewsey Park a 1-0 home win over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Also enjoying life on home soil were Unite MK Reserves who secured a 4-3 victory over Atletico Europa. Rexford Owuson, Brandon McConnell, Michael Afriyie plus an own goal marked their scoresheet against Europa replies via Robel Hailu, Abuki Sulyman and Paddy Alimanji .

Elstow Abbey were gifted a bye into round two when Caldecote Reserves failed to raise a side to host them at Harvey Close.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

The lone game of the afternoon took CS Rovers into the top half of the table after they ran out 2-1 away winners at Clifton, Joe Campion and Ruari Griffin netting for the Rovers against a lone home reply via Jim Taylor.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

For leaders Pines (Luton) it was win number 13 on the bounce to go 12 points clear at the head of the Division Three supported by Hy-Pro with a 5-0 home victory over Stevington Reserves. Garry Duncan with a hat-trick plus strikes from Sean Sheridan and Jerome Lowe ensured the Pines remained 100% for the season.

With second place Real Haynes sitting the afternoon out they are just a single point clear of now third place Bedford Albion Reserves who retained their unbeaten ways with a 5-2 win at Shefford Town & Campton A. Jan Bucur and Gary Townsend both netted twice and Josh Emmerton once to do the damage against Town replies via Bradley Vooght and Gareth Head.

Whilst dropping down the table into fourth are FC Polonia (Luton) whose home game due to the bad weather against Wixams Wanderers was abandoned in the 68th minute when at the time with goals from Piotr Pulut and Damian Slawkowski they were leading 2-0.

Now up into the top six are Thurleigh who took their unbeaten ways up to five games with a 2-1 home victory over Lidlington United Sports who were losing for the first time in nine starts. Alex Horn and Jamie Evans were on the home scoresheet against a lone United reply from Jamie Rodd.

Harlington Juniors made it four wins on the bounce with a 4-2 home victory over Dinamo Flitwick. Owen Davison with a brace plus single goals from Tatenda Tapfuma and Rhys Thompson were replied to twice by Dinamo goals from Daniel Day and Robbie Tocher.

Wootton Village returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Flitwick Town A thanks to goals from Akeeb Hanif and Jason Churchman Hall.

Watson Shield 1st Round

Square FC will now face a second round home tie against Stevington Reserves after goals from Kevin Beales and Tom Foster took them to a 2-0 win at Real Haynes Reserves.