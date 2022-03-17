Crucial week ahead for Biggleswade Town

Biggleswade Town are fighting for survival in the Southern League Premier Central

A crucial week lies ahead for Biggleswade Town in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Waders picked up a point last weekend as Adian Manning’s first goal for the club earned them a 1-1 draw against Nuneaton Borough.

Biggleswade are six points adrift of safety and they head to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday to take on the team sitting immediately above the relegation zone.

That is then followed by a home clash against Needham Market next Tuesday night.

Biggleswade FC will throw the focus on the future when they host Kidlington in Southern League Division One Central this weekend.

The club’s U9, U11 and U18 teams have come together to sponsor this weekend’s match as they approach the first-year anniversary of the formation of the new youth set-up.

To celebrate, FC are offering free entry to all under-16s for and an accompanying parent/guardian, while any additional parents or family members can gain entry at the concessional fee of £5 for the game at the Eyrie.

There will be a number of activities on the day including meeting the players and for any prospective parents/guardians interested in their child joining Biggleswade FC Youth next season, there will be an opportunity to meet and find out more information from the committee.

There will also be a raffle in aid of the Red Cross towards their essential aid efforts in Ukraine.

For further details and to register your interest in joining the club for their Youth Day, email to [email protected]

On the pitch, FC suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Leighton Town in the semi-finals of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Potton United were beaten 3-0 at title-chasing Hinckley Leicester Road in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South last weekend.

But the scoreline didn’t quite reflect the efforts of a Potton side who were without several players but welcomed back Phil Payne from injury, although manager Jimmy Martin named himself as one of the substitutes as well as including two from the Reserves.

Potton goalkeeper Sam Irish made a couple of fine saves in the first half before Hinckley struck in the 28th minute to hold a half-time lead.

Potton were out of luck in the second half when Callum Wilson saw a shot come back off the post while Cole Butler shot wide after a good run.

An altercation between Butler and a Hinckley player saw both sent-off but it was Hinckley who reacted better as they scored two goals in the last five minutes to make it a somewhat flattering scoreline.

Potton entertain Lutterworth Town tomorrow before heading to Rothwell Corinthians next Tuesday night.

Biggleswade United suffered an 8-1 defeat at Coventry Sphinx in the UCL Premier Division South last weekend.

And that was followed by a 5-1 loss to Bedford Town in the semi-finals of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.