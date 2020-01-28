Cup trip to Potton then big test at leaders for Leighton Town

Town take on Colney Heath on Saturday

Building in confidence on a run of 16 games unbeaten in all competitions, Leighton Town travel to league leaders Colney Heath on Saturday.

New signing Kieran Turner

“We’re heading over there to test ourselves against the best team in the league this season,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

Town played well at home to Wembley at the weekend, but after being prolific in front of goal in recent weeks just couldn’t find a way through to score, resulting in a rare 0-0 scoreline for them.

“Wembley did a great defensive job on us and although we created 26 efforts on goal, we just could not find the goal we needed and deserved,” Sweeney explained.

“Kieran Turner made his debut for us, having joined the club last week.

James Towell

“He’s a former Player of the Season when he was at Tring Athletic.

“Ben Pattie was sent off with 30 minutes left and Dave Murphy missed the last ten minutes after being send to the sin bin.

“It was a good footballing performance from us, which after being inactive for two weeks was needed to blow away the cobwebs.”

This weekend’s opponents Colney Heath had no such scoring drought, putting a handful of goals past Arlesey Town in their 5-0 away win at the weekend.

Danny Webb

It sees them eight points clear of Tring Athletic at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table.

But the leaders have played one game more for their 61-point total with 24 league outings.

Leighton Town are 12th with 27 points from only 19 games, having fixtures in hand not only from the weather but their continuing excellent FA Vase run.

In the meantime, tonight (Tuesday) Town travel to Potton United’s Hutchinson Hollow ground for their quarter-final game in the League Challenge Trophy.

“It’s a cup we have a great chance of going all the way in,” said Sweeney.

“We are already in the semi-final of the Bucks Senior Cup, so to get to another semi-final will be great.”

Potton are 17th in the league after their 1-0 defeat by Leverstock Green at the weekend.