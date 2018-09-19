Disappointing exit for former Vase winners

One time FA Vase winners Arlesey slipped out of this year’s competition 2-1 at home to Irchester.

The Blues had decent opportunities in the first period. A high ball in fed in Lorrell Smith but he was denied.

From an corner Smith broke clear but he was stopped by a good tackle that looked a foul but only a corner was given. From this Tom Guiney’s header was cleared off the line.

Irchester took a shock lead on 41 minutes as a long ball bounced and beat Ponting, falling into the path of Ryan Lovell and he made no mistake.

On 50 minutes Mukudzeyi Makuza sent in a deep cross that went over the full back but found Ash Fuller who made no mistake for 1-1.

The game lost intensity before the controversial moment; Lewis Sinclair made a sliding tackle, the ref thought he was high and uncontrolled and pulled out a red card.

In extra time Arlesey had a goal disallowed before, from a cross, Nathan Haycock headed in the winner.