Don delivers as Potton cruise to home victory

Ryan Don struck a fine goal as Potton secured a routine home win against North Greenford United at the Hutchinson Hollow on Saturday.

Potton had played North Greenford in their first SSML fixture back in August in baking hot conditions. The return match, despite being played in late February, was similar with blue skies and sunshine making it feel like an end of season match.

Potton were still missing Carl Tappett.Martin Dabobrega was also missing but their was a return from skipper Christian Smail in the middle of the park.

Potton started the brighter with Aaron Murrell and Gary Ansell Carter both having early shots. North Greenford had their first chance on 21 minutes when a pot shot from Baptise was always rising and did not trouble Tyler Josephs.

The next few minutes were uncomfortable for Potton with Tyler Josephs making a good save followed by a North Greenford corner which was just flicked over and a shot from Krasinqi just wide.

Two minutes later though Potton took the lead with a goal of real quality. There seemed little danger when Ryan Don received a short pass from Gary Ansell Carter who seemed to be expecting a return pass instead the midfielder hit a looping shot in the bottom right hand corner.

There was some confusion from the stand side as it looked like the ball had not gone in but the referee consulted his linesman and gave the goal.

Just before half time Potton should have doubled their lead when a great Ahmed cross found Murrell but the striker tried to hit with one foot but ended up bouncing off the other.

The visitors started the second half stronger with Tyler Josephs making a good save on 53 minutes and they then dominated possession for the next 20 minutes with Potton not getting to grips in central midfield.

The visitors though did not bring their shooting boots with them as although they got regular site of goal their shots did not bring a save out of Tyler Josephs.

The Potton management knew something had to be changed in centre of the park so brought on Gareth Hunt to play as a third central midfielder and Jim Burnside to play as a lone forward.

This changed seemed to work as Danny Webb went on a mazy run on 79 minutes and played in Burnside to drive home from a couple of yards.

The visitors were not dealing well with the energy and physical presence of Burnside and the tireless forward was unlucky not to score his second when Danny Webb passed 25 yards. Jim brought the ball forward a few yards and his shot was just wide.