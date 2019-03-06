Donkin sent off as Crows put four past Waders

It was a bad day at the office for Biggleswade Town as they finished with ten men in a home defeat to local rivals Royston Town on Saturday.

Their last four games against Royston have seen them concede four goals each time. Earlier this season the Waders hit six in reply to win - but on Saturday they were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline.

Liam Brooks. Picture: Guy Wills

​The first 45 minutes saw the ball spend a lot of time in the air in what felt like a competition to see which player could kick the ball the highest.

It was a very even contest with only one attempt on goal as Adam Murray split the defenders to beat Sam Donkin with a well taken shot on 38 minutes and give the visitors the lead.

Injuries to Peter Clark and Solomon Nwabuokei, who both had to be replaced during the first period by Ben Walster and Liam Brooks, upset the rhythm of the side with both subs forced to play a different role from their normal positions.

However the match turned in the opening few minites of the second half as the Waders lost shape, concentration and worst of all discipline.

Sam Donkin of Biggleswade Town is sent off. Picture: Guy Wills PNL-190603-110909002

Just one minute in and a mix up saw Murray score his second of the game lobbing the advancing Donkin from the edge of the box.

Two minutes on and the same player got his head to a ball to secure his hat-trick and leave the Waders with a mountain to climb. Worse followed as two minutes later keeper Sam Donkin was dismissed as he contested the ball with Murray.

Matt Ball took the gloves and thrilled the crowd with two brilliant saves, the second nearly point blank. Try as they may Royston could not get near Ball as the discipline returned and the Waders started to put in a shift.

They were given a glimmer of hope on 84 as Jack Bradshaw - captain for the day, due to his charity Dementia Revolution having a large presence at the game - smashed the ball from 30 yards to make his day and his eager friends in light blue T shirts.

Matt Ball in action. Picture: Guy Wills

There was time to turn things around but those hopes evaporated when Royston struck back on 88 minutes.